LONGVIEW— Graveside services are scheduled for Curtis Ray Smith, 63, of Jefferson, 1 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Jefferson. Visitation, 2 p.m.- 6 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home. Arrangements by Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Smith was born January 23, 1956, and died October 29, 2020.
Curtis Ray Smith
