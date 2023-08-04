Curtis V Hart
GILMER — Curtis Virgil Hart, passed away on August 1, 2023. Curtis was born on August 28, 1932. Funeral for Mr. Hart will be held at 10:00 am Friday August 4, 2023 in Gilmer, Tx in the Chapel of Croley Funeral Home. Graveside service to follow at Glade Creek Cemetery. The family will receive family and friends on Thursday August 3, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
