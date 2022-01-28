Cyan Destini Winn
LONGVIEW,TX — A service of Celebration for Cyan 23 will be held Saturday at 12:noon at Growing Valley Baptist.
She will rest in Rosewood Park Cemetery, service by the caring hands of Bigham Mortuary
A viewing will be today from 1:pm til 6: pm
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED AT ALL SERVICES
