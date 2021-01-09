Dale Redmon, Jr.
LONGVIEW, TX - Dale Redmon Jr. was born to Dale and Ruth Redmon January 5, 1955 in Marshall, TX. On December 30, 2020 Dale, Jr. gained his angel’s wings and became whole again. There will be a graveside service on January 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Harris Chapel Cemetery. As we are in this pandemic, masks and social distancing will be asked of all that attend. Sullivan Funeral Home
