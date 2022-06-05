Dalynda Ryan Marsh
BIG SANDY — Funeral services for Dalynda Ryan Marsh, 81, of Big Sandy, will be held at 10:00 am, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in the Chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 9:00 am prior to the service. Interment will follow at Hoover Cemetery. Dalynda was born October 4, 1940, and passed from this life June 3, 2022.
