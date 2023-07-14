Daniel E. Jameson
TATUM, TX — Daniel E. Jameson, 76, of Longview, TX, formerly of Tatum, TX, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Funeral service: 12 noon on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Tatum Methodist Church under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Interment: Tatum Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
