Danny G. Hill
GILMER — Danny G. Hill, age 62, passed away on April 9, 2021. Mr. Hill was born on August 8, 1958. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 5-7pm. Funeral Service at 2pm on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
