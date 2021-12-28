Danny Raymond Dean
BIG SANDY — Danny Raymond Dean was born on July 31, 1958 in Big Sandy, Texas to Lendell and Hannah Breams Dean and passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. He is survived by wife, Karen Dean; daughter, Whitney Darland (Billy); brothers, David Dean (Cathy), Lendell “Lee” Dean (Sherrie), and Eddie Stegall (Carolyn); and grandchildren, Travis and Andrew Darland.
