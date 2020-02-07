LONGVIEW — Memorial services are scheduled for Danny William Maines, 63, of Henderson, 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment, Cremation arrangements with Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Maines was born January 3, 1957, in Shreveport, LA, and died February 4, 2020.
Danny William Maines
