DaRaeshae Karnae Haynes
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Services for DaRaeshae Haynes born July 23, 1996, will be; Visitation Fri 2p-6p; Funeral Sat. 11:am East Springfield Baptist Church. All services entrusted to Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home 401 N. 5th Street Longview, TX. A full obituary is available at www.rosewoodcares.com.
