DEBERRY — Funeral services are scheduled for Darlene Barber, 60, of DeBerry, 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Liberty Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Interment, Reeves McMillan Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2020, at Liberty Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Barber was born November 9, 1959, in Houston, and died May 22, 2020.
Darlene Barber
