Darlene Denby Reed
DEBERRY — Funeral Services for Darlene Denby Reed will be Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Corinth Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Ms. Reed was born October 12, 1966 in Kountze, TX and passed away Sept. 2, 2021 in Shreveport, LA.
