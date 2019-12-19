LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Darlene Moore, 86, of Longview, 10 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at Hallsville First United Methodist Church. Interment, Rosewood Park. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Rader Funeral Home of Longview. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home of, Longview. Mrs. Moore was born May 24, 1933, and died December 17, 2019.
Darlene Moore
