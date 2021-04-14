Darrell Lynn Burkhart
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Darrell L. Burkhart, will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the start of the service. Darrell was born on November 2, 1956 in Amarillo and died on April 9, 2021 in Dallas. Online condolences and the full obituary may be viewed at CammackFamily.com
