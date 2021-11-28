David Bassett
LANEVILLE — A celebration of the life of Mr. David Bassett, 79, of Laneville, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Southside Baptist Church. Visitation, from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, November 29, at the funeral home. Mr. Bassett passed from this life on November 22, 2021. He was born January 20, 1942.
