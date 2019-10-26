KILGORE — Graveside services are scheduled for David Claydean Emery, Jr., 51, of Overton, 2 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 905 S. Commerce St., Overton, 75684. Arrangements by Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Mr. Emery, Jr. was born February 12, 1968, in Brownfield, and died October 24, 2019.
