David Daniel Freeman
CARTHAGE — Funeral services for Mr. David Freeman, 68, of Carthage, Texas will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 8, 2022 in the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Mr. Freeman was born February 28, 1953 in Shreveport, LA and passed away February 2, 2022 in Shreveport, LA.
