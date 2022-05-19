David Dwane Cowley
LONGVIEW — A service celebrating the life of David Dwane Cowley, 61, of Longview, will be held at 10 AM Saturday, May 21, 2022, at New Hope Baptist Church in Ore City, with Pastor Tony pierce officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8PM Friday at the funeral home. Services are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. www.raderfh.com.
