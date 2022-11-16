David Johnson
WHITESBORO — Funeral services are scheduled for David K. Johnson, 63, of Whitesboro, 11 a.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Impact Church. Interment, Post Oak Union Cemetery. Viewing, Friday, November 18, 2022, 1 - 6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mr. Johnson was born October 7, 1959 in Henderson, and died November 7, 2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.