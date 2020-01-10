FAIRBANKS, AK — Funeral services are scheduled for David Lee Devers, 54, of North Pole, AK, 2 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Rosewood Park Mausoleum Chapel. Interment, Rosewood Park. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Rader Funeral Home. Mr. Devers was born October 13, 1965, in Council Bluffs, IA, and died December 24, 2019.
David Lee Devers
