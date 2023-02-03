David McCormack
BRACHFIELD — Services for Mr. David McCormack, 74, of Brachfield, will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home chapel. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at the funeral home.
