MARSHALL — David Neil Davis, age 58, passed away in Dallas, TX on December 9, 2021. Mr. Davis was born in Marshall, TX on April 7, 1963. Graveside Service on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10am at Yates Cemetery. Visitation to follow at Meadowbrook Funeral Home from 11am-1pm. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
