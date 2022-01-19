David Owen Price
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for David Owen Price of Longview will be 10am, Friday, January 21, 2022, at Rader Funeral Home, Longview with Interment to follow at Rock Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be the morning of the service starting at 9am. An online memorial book may be signed at the funeral home website, www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.