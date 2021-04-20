David Steve Saxton
WINONA, TEXAS — David Steve Saxton age 68 of Winona, Texas passed away on April 17, 2021. He was born on August 2, 1952 in Greenwood, Mississippi to Mamei Jane (Ellison) and William Edward Saxton. East Texas Funeral Home in Longview, Texas in charge of arrangements, condolences may be left at EastTexasFuneral.com.
