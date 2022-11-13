David Stewart
LONGVIEW — A family directed Memorial Service will be 10AM, Friday, November 18, 2022, at Oakland Heights Baptist Church in Longview, with family visitation starting at 9AM. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home, Longview. His full obituary is forthcoming at the funeral home website, www.raderfh.com.
