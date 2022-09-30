David W. King, Sr.
MARSHALL, TX — David W. King, Sr., 97 of Marshall passed away 9/27/2022 in Jefferson. He was born 5/3/1925 in Buchanan, MI to Charles L. King & Jeanne Lutz King. He married Claudie Maxine Steele 12/5/1946 in Honolulu. A Celebration of Dr. King’s life will be held at 4 pm, Sat, 10/1/2022 at the Worship Center of the First Baptist Church, Marshall, TX. Sullivan-funeralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.