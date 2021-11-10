David Wayne Hornsby
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mr. David Wayne Hornsby, 48, of Henderson, will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 12, 2021, at Zion Hill Cemetery. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Vistation, 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Mr. Hornsby passed away on November 7, 2021. He was born December 22, 1972.
