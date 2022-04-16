Daylain Anisse Jones
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Services for Daylain Jones born on September 22, 1994, in Longview, TX., will be VISITATION Fri April 15, 2: PM to 6:PM; FUNERAL Sat April 16 @ 1: PM Pine Grove B. C. 4372 Hwy 84 West Mt Enterprise, TX. All services entrusted to Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home 401 N. 5th St. Longview. TX. A full obituary is available at www.rosewoodcares.com
