Debbie Barthol
HUGHES SPRINGS — Services for Debbie Barthol will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Hughes Springs. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, March 9, 2022 at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home.
