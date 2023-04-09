Debbie Bates Martin
TROUP, TEXAS — Funeral services for Debbie Martin, 72, of Troup, TX will be 3 pm Monday, April 10, 2023 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Henderson. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4 - 6 pm. Born Aug. 19, 1950 in Overton, she died on April 5, 2023. She retired from Whitehouse ISD after 41 years and for the last five years she worked at Rader Funeral Home of Henderson.
