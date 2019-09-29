BECKVILLE — Funeral services are scheduled for Debbie Merket, 63, of Beckvile, 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Interment, Harris Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Merket was born December 12, 1955, in Wichita Falls, and died September 27, 2016.
BECKVILLE — Funeral services are scheduled for Debbie Merket, 63, of Beckvile, 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Interment, Harris Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Merket was born December 12, 1955, in Wichita Falls, and died September 27, 2016.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview man gets 18 years in fatal robbery
- Police: Longview man fired at home over barking dog dispute
- Mother, grandmother fighting Tatum ISD dress code hire lawyer as students put in ISS
- Booshay's Bayou Cafe set to reopen at Central Station in Gladewater
- ET Football: Lobos trounce Rockwall in 11-6A opener, 49-3
- Police looking for suspects after officer fires shots during Longview traffic stop
- Trial reset for former Elderville office clerk
- Longview commission OKs changes to digital sign rules, clearing path for Starbucks deal
- 'So excited': State targets $282M in Gregg County road projects
- Texas Country Music Association award-winning band to take stage tonight in Longview
Images
Videos
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 29
-
Sep 29
-
Sep 29
-
Sep 29
-
Sep 29
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.