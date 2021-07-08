Debora Williams McMillan
MARSHALL — Funeral services under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home are scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Texas & Louisiana Baptist Association Building. Internment; Ebenezer Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, July 9, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. Mrs. McMillian was born Nov. 22, 1962 and died July 7, 2021.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview Mall welcomes toy store, other tenants
- Longview Chick-fil-A plans changes to drive-thru, parking
- Hallsville woman arrested in Longview charged with kidnapping
- 'A tragic accident': Longview man gets 1-year suspended sentence in son's shooting death
- Gilmer man killed in wreck north of Longview when pickup hits tree
- Longview man killed in wreck on Eastman Road
- Gregg County judge awards $575K to victims in 2016 Rangerette kidnapping
- Man indicted by Gregg County grand jury for tampering with human corpse
- Bulldogs, Bears top preseason #bEASTTexas Fab 15 poll
- Gregg County law enforcement to receive hazard pay from federal stimulus funds
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.