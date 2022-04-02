Deborah Ann Jackson
TENAHA — Funeral services for Mrs. Deborah Jeffress Jackson, 66, of Tenaha, Texas will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022 at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Charleston Johnson and Larry Jeffress officiating. Visitation will be 10-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Cremation will follow under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home.
