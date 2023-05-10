Debra A. Stovall Gamble
LAKE CHEROKEE — Debra A. Stovall Gamble, 73, passed away at her residence on May 3, 2023. Family will greet friends at Pine Tree Church of Christ, 3221 Dundee Road, Longview, TX on Saturday May 20, 2023, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. A full obituary can be found at: https://www.easttexasfuneral.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Things to do in East Texas this weekend
- Elizabeth Hurley Jumps on the 'No Pants' Trend for Leggy New Pic
- New chef leads Scotties Bistro in Longview
- 1 person killed, 2 injured in four-vehicle crash in Gregg County
- Business Beat: Work begins on The Residences at Toler
- Longview police searching for hit-and-run suspect
- Answer Line: Downtown building targeted for outdoor space
- Longview mayor, former councilman disagree over volunteer's role in city affairs
- Longview officer-involved shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries
- Divorces granted: April 24-28, 2023
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.