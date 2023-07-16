Debra “Debbie” Jean Petersen Morris
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Debbie Petersen Morris will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10:00 AM in the chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview with a visitation beginning 1 hour prior. Mrs. Morris was passed away on July 12, 2023 in Longview.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview High School principal James Brewer dies
- 2023 All East Texas Baseball
- HE WAS SO LOVED: Longview and beyond mourns the loss of beloved educator James Brewer
- Texas dairy farm brings nostalgia to East Texas by reintroducing glass bottle milk
- Hoberecht resigns as KC hoops coach
- White Oak man arrested in wife's killing
- Musick hired to coach volleyball at UG
- One dead in Hallsville-area shooting
- Hollan drafted in third round by Reds
- Female Scouts from East Texas head to Jamboree for first time
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.