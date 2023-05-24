Debra Hunt
DAINGERFIELD — Services for Debra Hunt will be held at 2 PM Thurs., May 25, 2023 at Lone Star Baptist Church, 643 N. Wildrose St. Burial will follow in Iron Bluff Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 PM Wed., May 24, 2023 at Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home. A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com.
