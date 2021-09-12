Delbert Lynn Wallis
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Delbert Lynn Wallis passed away Sept. 9, 2021 in Longview. He was born Oct. 21, 1955 in Idabel, Oklahoma. Visitation will be from 6-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Lakeview Funeral Home. Mr. Wallis will be laid to rest next to his parents at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.