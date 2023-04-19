Delmar and Janet Woods
HALLSVILLE — Graveside services for Janet James and Delmar Woods of Longview will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 at the Hallsville Cemetery in Hallsville TX beginning at 4:00 PM under the direction of Rader Funeral Home. A reception will be held following the service at Miss Minnie’s Place in Hallsville.
