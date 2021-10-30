Delores Green
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Ms. Delores Green, 59, of Henderson, will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, November 1, at the church. Ms. Green passed from this life on October 14, 2021. She was born April 14, 1962.
