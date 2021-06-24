Demetrious Antwon “Meechie” Williams
MARSHALL — Funeral services, directed by Peoples Funeral Home, are scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Williams Chapel Baptist Church. Interment; Macedonia Cemetery. Viewing; Friday, June 25, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 4-7 p.m. Mr. Williams was born Feb. 10, 1982 and died June 21, 2021.
