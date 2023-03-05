Denese Weatherby
ORE CITY — Denese Ann Weatherby, 67, of Ore City, was born May 22, 1955 in Longview, Texas to Dennis and Joe Beth Fornes Shannon. She passed away March 2, 2023. There are no services planned at this time. An online guestbook may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.
