CARTHAGE, TX — Denise Shuttlesworth, 67, of Carthage, Texas, passed on Saturday, February 12, 2022 . She was born on January 27, 1955. Funeral service: 2 p.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow in Restland Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
