Dennis E. Pickett
GILMER — Dennis Earl Pickett, has passed away at the age of 72. Born on September 15, 1950, in Gilmer, Texas. A visitation will be held at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer on July 14th, 2023. The visitation will begin at 8:00 AM and conclude at 5:00 PM. A private graveside service will follow under the direction of Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer.
