LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for Dennis Harold Thomas, 63, of Longview, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Jordan Valley Memorial Park. Interment, Jordan Valley. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019. Arrangements by Stanmore F.H., Longview. Mr. Thomas was born August 13, 1956, in Longview, and died December 7, 2019.
Dennis Harold Thomas
