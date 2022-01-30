Dennis Leon Stroger
MARSHALL — A funeral service for Dennis Leon Stroger, 70, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 31, 2022, in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Interment will follow at Algoma-North Cemetery. Mr. Stroger passed away on January 25, 2022, in Marshall, Texas.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Best Penny Stocks to Buy as January Ends? 4 to Watch
- Officials: Drugs, guns, cash, exotic reptile found in search of Kilgore home
- Hallsville man sentenced to 13 years for aggravated sex assault of child
- Police: Shooting kills 1 person, injures another in Longview; man jailed in Smith County
- Document: Man charged in Gregg County wreck that killed 2 children said he often drinks and drives
- Former Lobos hoping to earn Super Bowl trip
- Cookie lovers, get ready: Crumbl opens Friday
- Rusk County sheriff: Remains of woman missing since September 2018 found
- Crews respond to fire at storage business in Longview
- Gladewater man dies when vehicle leaves road, strikes several trees
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.