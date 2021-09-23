Dennis Paul Wilder, Jr.
KILGORE — Memorial services for Dennis Paul Wilder, Jr. will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. at First Church of the Nazarene in Kilgore. There will be no public viewing. Dennis died on September 18, 2021 in Longview. Victory Funeral Services are in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.