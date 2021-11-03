Dennis Phillips
WHITEHOUSE — A graveside service for Dennis Phillips, 61, of Whitehouse, Texas, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Shiloh Cemetery in Jefferson, Texas. A time for visitation will be held prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. at the cemetery. Mr. Phillips passed away on October 27, 2021 in Tyler, Texas.
