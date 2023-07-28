Derrian Marquis Favors
DAINGERFIELD — Funeral Services for Derrian Favors have been scheduled for Saturday July 29, 2023 at 2PM at Daingerfield High School Auditorium, 202 Tiger Dr., Daingerfield TX 75638. Visitation: Friday July 28, 2023 will be from 1PM-2PM at Harmon & Harmon Funeral Associates Entrusted. Mr. Favors was 43.
