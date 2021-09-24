De’Sean Clark
HALLSVILLE,TX — Service of celebration will be held on Saturday at 11:am at Galilee Baptist Hallsville.
Bed of Rest Liberty cemetery Marshall, TX service by Bigham Mortuary.
Public viewing will be today at Bigham from 1:pm till 3:pm.
Also viewing will be one hour before service.
MASK REQUIRED
