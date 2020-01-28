LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Dewayne Lee Johnson, 56, of Longview, 12 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Willie Mae Craig Chapel, 2001 S. Green St. Interment, Perry Clay Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Craig Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Johnson was born September 6, 1963, in Longview, and died January 21, 2020.
Dewayne Lee Johnson
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Dewayne Lee Johnson, 56, of Longview, 12 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Willie Mae Craig Chapel, 2001 S. Green St. Interment, Perry Clay Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Craig Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Johnson was born September 6, 1963, in Longview, and died January 21, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.